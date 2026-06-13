‘Simply Baseless’: Iran rejects Trump’s claims, alleges US attacks on vessels killed three Indian seafarers

Trump has accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships; Tehran rejects charge as 'baseless'(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

Iran has strongly denied US President Donald Trump’s accusation that Iran carried out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “baseless”. It also accused Washington of attempting to deflect attention from recent attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers. The Iranian Embassy stated the US attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week, resulting in the death of three Indian sailors, and described the actions as “brutal” and “pathetic”.

Why did Iran call Donald Trump’s allegations “simply baseless”?

Sharing a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on June 13 wrote,”The U.S. president’s accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That’s pathetic!”

Also Read: Trump says Strait of Hormuz will open after ‘great’ Iran settlement; deal likely to be signed this weekend

How did Iran respond to accusations of targeting Indian ships?

The U.S. president’s accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian… https://t.co/2UiXWAMulM — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 12, 2026

The latest development comes amid US President Trump’s allegation that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers close to the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident “totally unacceptable”. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Their (Iran’s) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

His remarks followed Iran’s condemnation of the United States attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers, resulting in the death of three in the Gulf of Oman, describing the actions as “brutal” and accusing Washington of engaging in “lawless conduct” that threatens global peace and maritime security.

The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026

How has India reacted to attacks on ships carrying Indian crew members?

Sharing a post on X, Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals killed in the attacks.”The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,” reads the post on X.

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“The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation,” the post reads. India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as “deeply worrisome” and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.