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Iran rejects US President Trumps Uranium Transfer claim, says No new agreement reached

Iran rejects US President Trump’s Uranium Transfer claim, says ‘No new agreement reached’

Iran has rejects US President Trump’s Uranium Transfer claim. Read details here.

Iran rejects US President Trump’s Uranium Transfer claim, says ‘No new agreement reached’

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran is ready to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium. Confirming its stance, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei claimed that Iran will not transfer its enriched uranium to a foreign country, and sending it to the United States has never been under consideration.

What did Iran say about Trump’s uranium transfer claim?

Baghaei stated during an appearance on the Iranian state tv network IRIB that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s (Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s) recent comments to reporters regarding his country’s willingness to establish diplomatic relations with the US, were made as part of the “ceasefire” between Iran and US that was announced on April 8, not as indicators of an impending resumption in diplomatic relations.

Why has Iran denied agreeing to transfer enriched uranium?

On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi also said the Strait of Hormuz would be “completely open” to commercial shipping during the duration of the ceasefire between Iran and the US, according to the news agency Xinhua.

What did Trump claim about the proposed uranium deal?

Baghaei explained that after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took place on Friday, Tehran decided to apply safe-passage conditions outlined in its agreement with Washington to vessels transiting the strait.

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“We have reached no new agreement,” he said. “The ceasefire agreement is the one announced on April 8.”

Baghaei also accused the United States of violating its initial commitment to honor its terms for Lebanon since the start of the ceasefire, a provision Iran insists was included in the April 8 agreement. Washington and Jerusalem have rejected that characterization.

Baghaei also warned that Iran would take “countermeasures” if a United States naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz persisted. He said no talks on extending the ceasefire had taken place, and that mediation efforts led by Pakistan remained focused on ending the conflict and protecting Iran’s interests, news agency IANS reported.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said,” The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT”. Trump used the term “nuclear dust” to refer to Iran’s enriched uranium.

What is the current status of the US-Iran nuclear deal talks?

A fresh round of talks between Iranian and American negotiators is expected to take place in Islamabad on Monday, Iranian officials familiar with the discussions said, CNN reported. They added that delegations are likely to arrive in the Pakistani capital on Sunday, as reported by CNN.

(With agencies Inputs)

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