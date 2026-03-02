Iran releases photo of US F 15 pilot who ejected in Kuwait; Video shared

  • Home
IRNA shared a video clip that it claimed showed the downing of an American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

The American pilot ejected safely.

New Delhi: Iranian state media on Monday, 02 March 2026, released a photo on Telegram purportedly showing the American F-15 fighter pilot whose plane was shot down in Kuwait on Monday morning. As tensions in the region escalate, it also shared visuals of Iran’s large drone fleet, as well as Iranian attacks on US-Israeli targets in the region. Press TV, in a Telegram post, said, “American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait.”

Watch The Video Here

IRNA, on Monday, citing local sources, shared a video clip that it claimed showed the downing of an American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait. The post further stated, “According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies over Kuwait on Monday morning.”

This happened after Al Jazeera reported on Monday fresh explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha, the capital of Qatar. Arab News reported that Iranian missiles and drones also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain. An eyewitness also told Reuters that smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait.

