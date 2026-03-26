Home

News

Big win for PM Modi as Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz for India. Which other friendly nations are on the list for safe passage?

Big win for PM Modi as Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz for India. Which other friendly nations are on the list for safe passage?

Iran has stated that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened for India and other friendly nations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the waterways will remain closed for adversaries

In the most recent development in the conflict in the Middle East, Iran has announced that the strategically placed Strait of Hormuz will remain open for India as tensions in the region escalate. The announcement was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (March 26).

Notably, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important waterways in the world through which a fifth of the world’s oil is normally shipped. The Strait was shut down by the Iranian government since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran last month, leading to a fuel shortage in major countries of the world.

Here is all you need to know about the situation.

Iran opens Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations

In a major diplomatic victory, Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz for India and other friendly nations, including China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iraq.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.”

#Iran FM Abbas #Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of #Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/RvLtiwYB4v — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 25, 2026

Speaking to Iranian State TV, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait, contrary to the Western media claims, is not completely closed. He stated that countries that have friendly terms with Iran will be allowed to pass through the Strait.

According to a report by Reuters, Aragachi said, “Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage.”

“You have seen on the news, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war,” he added.

Entry closed for enemies

In his address, Araghchi also stressed that vessels that were seen as adversaries or those involved in the conflict directly will face the brunt of the closure of the strait. For Iran’s adversaries, the waterway will be shut down. Araghchi said that ships from the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf countries playing a role in the current crisis would not be give clearance to transit through the strait.

“We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others,” he said on Wednesday.

Fuel shortage

There has been a fuel shortage in several countries of the world due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India is facing a fuel shortage due to the same reason. Meanwhile, Shell’s chief executive said that Europe could face a shortage of energy and fuel as soon as next month without a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran controls a stronghold on the Strait through drone and missile attacks on shipping. With the war in full swing, Iran has closed the waterway which controls a fifth of the world’s oil and liquified petroleum. This, in turn, has led to fuel shortages around the globe, and businesses are being adversely affected by challenges like rising costs and disrupted supply chains.

Middle East war

Israel, along with the United States, attacked Iran on February 28. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the first wave of strikes. Following the killing, Iran retaliated with several drones and missiles.

According to the US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA), 3,291 people had been killed in Iran. Meanwhile, according to Israeli reports, 20 people have lost their lives in the war that has been going on since last month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.