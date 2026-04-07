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Iran responds to Donald Trumps Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington

Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington

Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington

Images: Wikipedia

Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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