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Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington
Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington
Iran responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’ threat, says US power infra will be annihilated, closes all talks channels with Washington
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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