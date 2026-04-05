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Iran responds to plea from US woman claiming her son is a missing F-15 pilot, says Your sons are more in danger with Trump

Iran responds to plea from US woman claiming her son is a missing F-15 pilot, says ‘Your sons are more in danger with Trump’

Iranian embassies in Pakistan and South Africa have responded to a woman who claimed that one of the two pilots of a downed F-15E fighter jet in Iran. Read here.

Iranian embassies in Pakistan and South Africa have taken a jibe at a woman who claimed that one of the two pilots of a downed F-15E fighter jet in Iran was her son. Taking to the social media platform X, the woman wrote that she had not received any information regarding her son or his unit so far. Moreover, she even appealed to people to pray for his safety.

What exactly did Iran say in response to the US woman’s plea about her missing son?

“Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight. One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families,” the woman posted on X. In response to her tweet, the Iranian embassies stated that her son would be at greater risk under Donald Trump’s leadership than in Iranian custody.

Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran.

Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, We know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect. https://t.co/On6aVF7l6C pic.twitter.com/9mRsq08MUt — Embassy of IR Iran Pakistan (@IraninIslamabad) April 4, 2026

Replying to her tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan wrote, “Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect.”

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What message did Iranian embassies convey regarding the treatment of prisoners of war?

Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight.

One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families. — N B (@lovelynancie) April 3, 2026

On the other hand, Iranian Embassies in South Africa state, “In Iran, long before so-called humanitarian laws were written, the rights of POWs (prisoners of war) were already defined. We do not treat POWs like your savage allies, the Zionists. We have an Iranian civilization. We do not live like in the Stone Age, like America”.

Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight.

One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families. — N B (@lovelynancie) April 3, 2026

Iran reportedly downed a US A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz and a US F-15E over Iran. While one F-15E crew member was rescued, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as the search operations were ongoing. Washington described the situation as “war.”

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