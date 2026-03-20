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Iran says no place around the world whatsoever would now be safe for its enemies

Iran says no place around the world whatsoever would now be safe for its enemies

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that Iran's enemies must be "ground into the dust."

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen since stepping in to replace his father.

New Delhi: Iran’s top military spokesperson has warned that parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations across the globe will no longer remain safe for Tehran’s enemies. Delivering this threat on Iran’s state television on Friday, 20 March 2026, General Abolfazl Shekarchi declared that no place whatsoever would now be safe for Iran’s adversaries. This has heightened concerns regarding whether Iran will resort to terrorist attacks against pro-Israel nations outside the Middle East to exert pressure, or if this constitutes mere rhetoric. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attacks against Iran. Israeli fighter jets and missiles have targeted Iranian military assets at various locations, including the capital, Tehran.

What Did Iran Say?

In a statement released online, Shekarchi asserted: “From this moment on—based on the intelligence we possess regarding you—even parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will cease to be safe for you.” Earlier, Iran had vowed to strip its enemies of their security. Iran further threatened that, despite facing heavy attacks from its adversaries, it continues to manufacture missiles. The United States and Israel initiated their offensive against Iran on February 28. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian leaders and have inflicted severe damage upon the country’s arms and energy industries. Despite these setbacks, Iran remains unyielding.

Fierce Conflict Between Israel and Iran

Following an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday targeting Iran’s massive South Pars offshore natural gas field—located in the Persian Gulf—Iran has escalated its attacks against energy installations across the Arab states of the Gulf. The Israeli military subsequently issued a warning regarding the detection of incoming Iranian missiles. Shortly thereafter, loud explosions were heard in Jerusalem. In a rare public statement, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that Iran’s enemies must be “ground into the dust.” Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen since stepping in to replace his father—86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—who was killed in an Israeli attack on the first day of the war.

Attacks on Gulf Nations Continue

Dubai was rocked by massive explosions just as residents were celebrating Eid ul-Fitr—the festival marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan—and as the first prayers of the day were being offered in mosques. Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior stated that a fire broke out after shrapnel from an intercepted aerial weapon fell onto a warehouse. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced that it had shot down several drones targeting the country’s oil-rich Eastern Province.

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