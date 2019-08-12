Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that intervention of some extra-regional countries, including the US, in the Gulf region only makes the problems more complicated.

In a telephonic conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, Rouhani said some extra-regional countries, including the US, seek to make the world believe that the Gulf region is insecure, Xinhua reported.

“Such measures only render the region’s problems more complicated and dangerous,” he was quoted as saying by Press TV.

“Iran attaches high importance to maintaining and consolidating security in the Gulf region, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and spares no effort in this regard, because Iran believes that maintaining this security will ensure development and interests of regional people,” he said.

Rouhani stressed that stability and security in the Gulf can be realized through cooperation of all littoral states.