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Iran’s Security Chief Ali Larijani dead? Here’s what Israel’s Defence Minister has claimed 

Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani dead? Here's what Israel's Defence Minister has claimed 

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 3:41 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani dead? Here's what Israel's Defence Minister has claimed 
Image: Wikipedia

Israel-Iran Conflict: The Defence Minister of Israel has confirmed the death of the Chief of Security of Iran, Ali Larijani

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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