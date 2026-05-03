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Iran sends 14-point proposal to US via Pakistan; Trump expresses displeasure; Tehran says, Ready for Both War and Dialogue

Iran sends 14-point proposal to US via Pakistan; Trump expresses displeasure; Tehran says, ‘Ready for Both War and Dialogue’

Donald Trump asserted that the current Islamic regime in Tehran has not yet paid a sufficient price for the actions it has committed against humanity and the world over the past 47 years.

Iranian media has reported that Tehran has conveyed a new 14-point proposal to the United States.

New Delhi: Iran has put forward a new proposal aimed at ending the conflict with the United States. This 14-point proposal was conveyed to the U.S. through Pakistan. In response, Donald Trump has expressed displeasure and signalled his intention to reject the proposal. Amidst this, Iran issued a stern reaction, stating that while they have taken a step toward peace, if Trump seeks confrontation, he will be met with a commensurate response. After the U.S. President expressed scepticism regarding Iran’s latest peace initiative, Tehran declared that it has now placed the ball in Washington’s court.

In a statement, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, asserted, “We have presented our position. It is now up to the United States to decide whether to choose the path of diplomacy or to persist with a confrontational stance. We are prepared for both—war and dialogue.”

“The U.S. President must now make a decision regarding Iran’s peace proposal. We have stated our case; it is now for Trump to decide whether to opt for the diplomatic route or to wage war. Iran is prepared for either path. Consequently, the ball is now in Washington’s court.”

What Did Trump Say?

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would review Iran’s new peace proposal. However, casting doubt on the likelihood of its success, Trump remarked that Iran has not yet paid a “sufficient price.” In a social media post, Trump wrote that he does not believe this proposal would be acceptable to the United States.

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Donald Trump asserted that the current Islamic regime in Tehran has not yet paid a sufficient price for the actions it has committed against humanity and the world over the past 47 years. Earlier this week, Trump had already rejected another proposal from Iran. As a result, tensions between Iran and the United States remain high.

Pakistan Acts as Mediator

Iranian media have reported that Tehran has conveyed a new 14-point proposal to the United States through Pakistan. This development comes at a time when efforts to initiate dialogue between the U.S. and Iran have repeatedly failed. Following the collapse of the first round of peace talks held in Pakistan, both sides remain adamant regarding their respective demands.

The United States has repeatedly stated that it will not end the conflict until an agreement is reached that ensures Iran is prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, insists that the conflict be brought to a permanent end and that the blockade on its maritime zones be lifted. Only after these conditions are met, it says, will negotiations on other issues take place.

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