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Iran sends Final Proposal to US for peace talks with its demands; Nuclear weapons and Strait of Hormuz on top

Iran sends ‘Final Proposal’ to US for peace talks with its demands; Nuclear weapons and Strait of Hormuz on top

The proposal includes suggestions for the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and for holding negotiations regarding the issue of nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R). /Ken Cedeno, Pierre Albouy/Reuters

New Delhi: Amidst the threat of a US attack, Iran has sent a new proposal for an agreement to the United States. This is being regarded as a significant proposal from Iran regarding a potential deal, as it was dispatched following consultations with Russia, Oman, and Pakistan. The proposal for this agreement was conveyed to the US through the mediation of Pakistan. On the US side, the final decision regarding this proposal will be taken by President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Final Proposal?

According to an Iranian news agency, this proposal was transmitted to the US via Pakistani intermediaries. The proposal includes suggestions for the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and for holding negotiations regarding the issue of nuclear weapons. Under the framework of the ongoing diplomatic efforts, this is being considered Iran’s final proposal.

Proposal Sent on Advice of IRGC

On behalf of Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi submitted this proposal to the Pakistani intermediaries. The proposal was formulated after seeking counsel from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Recently, Iran International published a report stating that Araghchi is in direct contact with IRGC officials.

According to Qomi—a close associate of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei—the Supreme Leader himself is personally overseeing the proposal. Khamenei has reportedly stated that there will be no compromise whatsoever regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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What Does Iran’s Final Proposal Include?

Iran seeks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on its own terms. Its primary demand is that the US blockade currently in place outside the Strait of Hormuz be lifted first. Iran asserts that it should be granted the right to collect tolls for passage through the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz—spanning 34 kilometers—is considered to be of immense strategic importance to the global community. Iran wishes to engage in negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear agreement. Iran aims to limit the suspension of uranium enrichment activities to a period of 10 years. The US, however, seeks to extend this suspension for a minimum of 20 years. According to The Guardian, the new proposal may offer greater clarity and a potential resolution regarding this specific issue. Iran’s proposal includes a provision for the lifting of sanctions. Iran asserts that, during the initial phase of negotiations, it should receive a sum of at least $100 billion to facilitate relief and rescue operations within the country.

Negotiations to Follow Agreement on the Proposal

According to the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, negotiations can proceed once an agreement is reached on the proposal. On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf is leading the efforts regarding this agreement, while the United States has entrusted this responsibility to Vice President JD Vance.

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