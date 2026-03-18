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Iran shoots down 2 more US MQ-9 Reaper Drones; Tally reaches 11; Why is it bad news for India?

Iran shoots down 2 more US MQ-9 Reaper Drones; Tally reaches 11; Why is it bad news for India?

Two US officials have confirmed the loss of two additional MQ-9 Reaper drones during "Operation Epic Fury."

(Representational image/File: breakingdefense.com)

New Delhi: Iran has shot down two more US military MQ-9 Reaper drones. With this, the total number of US MQ-9 Reaper drones downed during Operation Epic Fury has reached 11. The US military has stated that these drones were on a mission as part of military operations against Iran. However, no details have been provided regarding the causes of their crashes. The MQ-9 Reaper is one of America’s most powerful military drones. India, too, has signed a $4 billion deal with the US to acquire the export variant of this drone.

US Loses 11 MQ-9 Reaper Drones

According to a report by CBS News, two US officials have confirmed the loss of two additional MQ-9 Reaper drones during “Operation Epic Fury.” They stated that, with this latest incident, the total number of drones lost to date has reached 11. The total cost of these 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones to the United States exceeds $330 million. However, if these drones were to be sold to another country, their price tag could be significantly higher.

Features of MQ-9 Reaper Drone

The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, as well as for conducting precision strikes. These drones are relatively easy to shoot down because they were designed for counter-terrorism environments—where air defense capabilities are minimal—rather than for operations against nations possessing modern missile systems. Their maximum speed is approximately 300 miles per hour (482 kmh), which is considerably slower than that of combat aircraft, which typically reach speeds between 1,200 (1931 kmh) and 1,900 miles per hour (3057 kmh).

India Also Acquiring 31 MQ-9 Drones

In October 2024, India finalized an agreement with the United States to purchase 31 MQ-9B Predator (Reaper) drones for approximately Rs 32,000 crore. Under this deal, the Indian Navy will receive 15 drones, while the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army will each receive 8 drones. These drones are capable of remaining airborne for over 40 hours and executing precision strikes, thereby enhancing surveillance capabilities along the borders with China and Pakistan. As part of this agreement, General Atomics will establish a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India. Deliveries of these drones are expected to commence by 2029.

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