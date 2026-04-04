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Iran shoots down US F-15 fighter jet, captures pilot, say reports

Iran shoots down US F-15 fighter jet, captures pilot, say reports

The F-15 was reportedly struck by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while flying over southern Iran.

The F-15 was reportedly struck by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

New Delhi: Iran has reportedly shot down a US fighter jet. The pilot ejected after the aircraft was targeted. Consequently, a search and rescue operation is currently underway in Iran to locate the jet’s two crew members. Since the commencement of hostilities, this marks the first instance in which Iran has successfully shot down a US aircraft. Continuous fighting has been ongoing between Iran and the US-Israel coalition since February 28.

Situation Not Yet Officially Clarified

According to Axios—citing Iranian media and a source familiar with the incident—Iran has stated that it is conducting a search operation to locate the two crew members following the downing of the US jet. Meanwhile, the US military and the White House have not yet issued a response regarding this matter. As a result, the situation has not yet been officially clarified.

Iranian Media Releases Images

On Friday, Iranian state media released photographs and videos of the wreckage from the downed aircraft. These visuals reportedly depict various components of the downed jet, including an ejection seat. The images and videos suggest that the aircraft in question is an F-15 fighter jet. However, there are conflicting claims within Iranian media regarding whether the downed aircraft was an F-35 or an F-15.

Prior to this incident, on March 2, three US F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft reportedly crashed over Kuwait due to “friendly fire”—that is, fire from their own forces. Since then, Iran has claimed to have inflicted damage upon several US aircraft. However, this marks the first time that an aircraft has been completely destroyed and has crashed onto Iranian soil.

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Questions Regarding the Pilot

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, along with several open-source intelligence channels, suggests that the pilot of the US F-15 fighter jet may currently be in Iranian custody. The F-15 was reportedly struck by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while flying over southern Iran. Consequently, the American pilot ejected and landed on Iranian soil.

Tasnim has also claimed that the U.S. military—operating under the assumption that the pilot might still be alive—attempted to extract him from Iranian territory but met with no success. As a result, the pilot has been captured by Iranian forces. Meanwhile, the Iranian military has announced a reward for information leading to the pilot’s whereabouts.

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