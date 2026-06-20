Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Tehran warned of more retaliatory measures after announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, though Washington said there was no evidence that shipping through the crucial route had been disrupted.

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Is the Strait of Hormuz shut?

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Saturday that Iran would shut the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, alleging that the United States and Israel had breached the ceasefire agreement, Iranian media reported. Describing the move as an initial response, the command said the Strait’s closure was the “first step” and cautioned that further action would be taken if acts of “aggression” persisted.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Saturday that Iran would shut the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, alleging that the United States and Israel had breached the ceasefire agreement, Iranian media reported. Describing the move as an initial response, the command said the Strait’s closure was the “first step” and cautioned that further action would be taken if acts of “aggression” persisted.

In a statement to state TV, the military also warned that “if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned.” Calling the move an initial response, the Iranian military said the closure was the “first step” against what it described as breaches of commitments and cautioned that further action could be taken if “aggression” persisted.

JD Vance says no evidence of Hormuz closure

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday said that there is no evidence of the closure of Strait of Hormuz. In an interview with Fox News, JD Vance said, he was confident the ceasefire agreed in Washington’s 14-point deal with Tehran would hold, and that he ​had seen no evidence that the strait was closed.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon days after Trump’s Iran peace deal announcement

“I expect that I will leave sometime in the next couple of days, but you know it’s always ⁠a delicate coordination dance and the diplomatic protocols,” Vance said. He added that US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had been in Switzerland “for a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of ​this negotiation”. He further said, “My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this morning, is things are going well.”

Israeli strikes in kill 18 in Lebanon

At least 18 people, among them two children, were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, shortly after news emerged of a ceasefire deal. The fighting threatened to undermine an interim agreement between the US and Iran to de-escalate the war in the region.

Also Read | Is Strait Of Hormuz shut again? Here’s what Iranian FM said…

Hours after a ceasefire agreement took effect, violence flared again as Israeli forces struck a village near Sidon in southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least seven people. The truce had followed a deadly attack that left 18 people dead.