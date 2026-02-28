Home

Iran signs BrahMos deal with China, war with Israel and US to be even more devastating with...

Iran-China Defense Deal: The US and Israel have attacked 30 locations in Iran. The homes of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali and President Masoud Pezeshkian were targeted. Meanwhile, Iran is nearing a deal with China for CM-302 missiles.

Iran-China Defense Deal: The US and Israel have launched an attack on Iran. According to initial reports, at least 30 locations in Iran have been simultaneously attacked. These attacks targeted the homes and offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali and President Masoud Pezeshkian. However, no concrete reports have yet been released regarding the damage. In fact, the possibility of this attack had been looming for several days. The US and Israel had imposed a blockade on Iran. The US had deployed approximately 50 of its most advanced F-35 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Iran is also preparing. It anticipated potential attacks from the US and Iran and therefore engaged in the purchase of the S-300 defense system from Russia and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from China. However, despite the finalization of the deals, delivery may take time. Meanwhile, the US and Israel attacked Iran.

What is the whole deal

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Iran has nearly sealed a major deal with China for supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles. Negotiations on this deal have been ongoing for nearly two years. Following the June 2025 war between Israel and Iran, the deal gained momentum and was recently nearly closed.

According to the deal, Iran is purchasing CM-302 missiles from China. These missiles are export versions of the Chinese YJ-12. They are extremely dangerous missiles. Although China has an indigenous cruise missile, experts say the system is largely based on Russia’s KH-31 air-to-surface missile system. China purchased a large number of these missiles from Russia and then developed its own cruise missile using the same technology.

Technically, the Chinese missile is a cousin of India’s BrahMos missile. Both are considered the world’s most dangerous supersonic anti-ship missiles. They share similar ramjet power, with minor differences. The Chinese missile is slightly faster than the BrahMos and can carry a larger payload. The BrahMos, on the other hand, is renowned for its precision strike capability, a missile the world has witnessed.

The world’s deadliest missiles

These supersonic cruise missiles travel at very low altitudes over the ocean, making them extremely difficult for any defense system in the world to detect. They carry a warhead weighing 250 to 500 kg, making them capable of destroying any target. According to Reuters, Danny Citrinovich, a former Israeli intelligence officer, said that if Iran acquires these missiles, the entire game will change. These missiles are very difficult to intercept.

Peter Wejman, a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said that Iran’s weapons stockpile is weak, and acquiring CM-302 missiles would significantly enhance its capabilities. According to the report, in addition to the CM-302 missiles, Iran is also negotiating to purchase surface-to-air missile systems, anti-ballistic weapons, and anti-satellite weapons from China.

