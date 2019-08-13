Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US arms sales to some regional states have turned the Gulf region into a “tinderbox ready to blow up”, Press TV reported.

Zarif on Monday referred to the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s expenditure on weaponry, saying that “the US (sold) weapons worth USD 50 billion to the region last year, Xinhua reported.

“If you are talking about threats coming from the region, the threats are coming from the US and its allies who are pouring weapons in the region, making it a tinderbox ready to blow up,” Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

He also decried the US move to form a maritime military coalition to, what it calls, “boost security in the region”.

“The presence of more warships in the region would only lead to more insecurity,” he pointed out.

US and its allies have expressed concerns about Iran’s growing influence in the region. Recently, Washington has stationed more troops, warships and bombers in the territories of its allies in the Gulf and has called for the formation of a maritime military coalition.

Iran has opposed the US measures and stressed that the military presence of foreigners will insecure the region and has urged for the cooperation of regional states to safeguard the security of maritime transportation.