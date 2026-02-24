Iran snubs Donald Trump’s warning, announces first death sentence in January protests case

Home

Iran snubs Donald Trumps warning, announces first death sentence in January protests case

New Delhi: An Iranian Revolutionary Court has sentenced a man to death. A source close to the family said Mohammad Abbasi has been charged with enmity against God. This is believed to be the first death sentence related to the massive protests in January. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that the US could take harsh action if Iran executes protesters. However, the Iranian judiciary has not yet officially confirmed the sentence.

Protests against inflation and economic crisis

On December 28th, people in Iran, distressed by inflation and the economic crisis, began anti-government protests. These protests are considered the most serious domestic crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Strict action was taken to suppress these protests. The movement began as a protest against long-standing economic pressures and inflation, but gradually turned directly against the government and religious leadership. According to local and expatriate media, thousands of people were killed in the government crackdown.

Conflicting reports on number of casualties

The government claims that more than 3,000 people were killed in the December protests and blamed terrorist activities. Meanwhile, the US-based human rights organization HRANA claims that more than 7,000 people died, most of them protesters.

US and Iran on verge of war

The White House issued a statement on January 15th, saying that Trump and his team warned of dire consequences if further bloodshed erupted in Iran. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was aware that 800 executions in Iran had been suspended and that all options were on the table.

The US has urged Iran to renege on the nuclear deal and threatened dire consequences if it did not. Negotiations are ongoing between the two countries under Oman’s mediation, but the two countries have failed to reach any conclusions. Meanwhile, the US has deployed aircraft carriers like the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford near Iran. Together, they can carry more than 5,000 troops and around 150 aircraft.

