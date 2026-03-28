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If you want security, dont....: Irans stern message to Gulf neighbours it is bombing

‘If you want security, don’t….’: Iran’s ‘stern’ message to Gulf neighbours it is bombing

Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Iran’s West Asian neighbours to avoid letting the US and Israel dictate the conflict if they are serious about peace and development. Here's exactly what he said

Pakistan is playing an important role as a mediator between the US and Iran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged neighbouring nations not to let the US and Israel control the conflict if they seek peace and progress. Iran’s message comes a time when the war in West Asia has been going on for over a month.

Several countries of the region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and more, have been caught up in the war so far. With the US launching attacks on Iran from bases in Gulf nations, Tehran has responded by hitting targets in those countries in retaliation.

Stating Iran’s stand on the war, Pezeshkian took to the social media platform X and wrote, “I have said many times that Iran doesn’t carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted.” He added, “To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don’t let our enemies run the war from your lands.”

We have said many times that Iran doesn’t carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted.

To the countries of the region:

If you want development and security, don’t let our enemies run the war from your lands. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 28, 2026

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Iranian PM tells Pakistani counterpart that trust is needed

The development comes just a few hours after the Iranian President told Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif that trust is needed to facilitate talks and mediation on the conflict in West Asia.

The prime minister’s office said, “Pezeshkian had praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and that the two leaders had discussed hostilities in the region and efforts to end the conflict during a call that lasted over an hour. Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on Pakistan’s diplomatic contacts with the United States and Gulf states.”

Pakistan is playing an important role as a mediator between the US and Iran, helping push forward talks to end the conflict. On Sunday and Monday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey will gather in Pakistan to discuss the prolonged war.

Iran-Israel war

The war broke out on February 28 when the joint forces of Israel and America attacked Iran. During the initial days, the Israeli missiles claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among other senior leaders. This led to Iran launching several missile and drone attacks on Israel.

So far, more than 1,900 people have been killed with more than 24,000 injured in the war. Meanwhile, 19 people in Israel have been killed during the Iranian missile attacks.

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