‘Iran stopped attacks because of me, Arab countries have thanked me’: Donald Trump

Trump has said that Iran's only way to avoid attacks is to surrender.

Trump said that Iran used to threaten Arab countries.

New Delhi: Donald Trump has reacted to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s apology for attacks on neighbouring Arab countries and his announcement to halt the attacks. Trump stated that Iran’s withdrawal from attacks on Arab countries was possible only because of the United States. Patting himself and the US military on the back, Trump said that Iran used to threaten Arab countries. Iran has now become so weak that it is apologizing.

Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday, 07 March 2026, “Iran, which was defeated in a war with the US, has surrendered, apologizing to its Middle East neighbours and promising not to attack them again. This was only possible because of the US and Israel’s continued attacks on Tehran.”

Iran has lost for the first time in thousands of years: Trump

Donald Trump further said, “Iran has always wanted to occupy and rule the Middle East. This is the first time in thousands of years that Iran has lost to its neighbouring Middle East countries. Arab countries have thanked me for this. Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East,” but the “loser of the Middle East.”

Trump has said that Iran’s only way to avoid attacks is to surrender. Hinting at a major attack on Iran, he said that due to Iran’s bad behaviour, he is now seriously considering targeting those who had not been considered for targeting until now.

What did Iran say?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a message on Iranian state television on Saturday, 07 March 2026, “I think it is important to apologize to the neighbouring countries that have been attacked. We have no intention of attacking neighbouring countries. We will not attack those countries unless they are attacked.”

Israel and the United States began attacking Iran on February 28. Iran then targeted US military bases in the Gulf countries. Iran launched attacks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain, causing unrest throughout the region. Iran, on Saturday, announced that it was halting attacks on these countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.