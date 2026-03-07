  • Home
  • News
  • Iran stopped attacks because of me, Arab countries have thanked me: Donald Trump

‘Iran stopped attacks because of me, Arab countries have thanked me’: Donald Trump

Trump has said that Iran's only way to avoid attacks is to surrender.

Published date india.com Published: March 7, 2026 8:43 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Iran, Arab countries, Donald Trump, Masoud Pezeshkian, United States, Middle East, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain
Trump said that Iran used to threaten Arab countries.

New Delhi: Donald Trump has reacted to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s apology for attacks on neighbouring Arab countries and his announcement to halt the attacks. Trump stated that Iran’s withdrawal from attacks on Arab countries was possible only because of the United States. Patting himself and the US military on the back, Trump said that Iran used to threaten Arab countries. Iran has now become so weak that it is apologizing.

Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday, 07 March 2026, “Iran, which was defeated in a war with the US, has surrendered, apologizing to its Middle East neighbours and promising not to attack them again. This was only possible because of the US and Israel’s continued attacks on Tehran.”

Iran has lost for the first time in thousands of years: Trump

Donald Trump further said, “Iran has always wanted to occupy and rule the Middle East. This is the first time in thousands of years that Iran has lost to its neighbouring Middle East countries. Arab countries have thanked me for this. Iran is no longer the “bully of the Middle East,” but the “loser of the Middle East.”

Trump has said that Iran’s only way to avoid attacks is to surrender. Hinting at a major attack on Iran, he said that due to Iran’s bad behaviour, he is now seriously considering targeting those who had not been considered for targeting until now.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

What did Iran say?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a message on Iranian state television on Saturday, 07 March 2026, “I think it is important to apologize to the neighbouring countries that have been attacked. We have no intention of attacking neighbouring countries. We will not attack those countries unless they are attacked.”

Israel and the United States began attacking Iran on February 28. Iran then targeted US military bases in the Gulf countries. Iran launched attacks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain, causing unrest throughout the region. Iran, on Saturday, announced that it was halting attacks on these countries.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.