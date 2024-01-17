Iran Strikes Bases Of Terrorist Group In Pakistan With Drones, Missiles; Islamabad Warns Of ‘Consequences’

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.

Islamabad: Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, a day after similar strikes were carried out by elite Revolutionary Guards to target Iraq and Syria, Iranian state media reported. Two “important headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were “destroyed,” Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency. Pakistan said the strikes killed two children and wounded three others in an assault it described as an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace.

It said that the violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is “completely unacceptable” and warned of serious “consequences”. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence,” Pakistan said in a statement.

Jaish al-Adl, or the “Army of Justice,” is a Sunni militant group founded in 2012 which largely operates across the border in Pakistan. The militants have claimed bombings and kidnapped Iranian border police in the past.

In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.

According to Iranian media, the focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jeysh al-Dhulm militants. The terrorist group was responsible for attack on a police station in Sistan and Balouchestan province’s city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.