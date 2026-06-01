Iran suspends talks with US, hints at closure of Hormuz again; risk of ceasefire collapse

Iran alleges that Israel has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements on multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Angered by this, the Iranian negotiating team has stopped talks with the United States.

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New Delhi: Iran has reportedly suspended the ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States. According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Tehran halted the exchange of messages with Washington through mediators on Monday. The move comes amid rising regional tensions and could complicate diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. It also raises the risk of the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 8 breaking down and fighting resuming.

Also Read: US bombs Iranian military bases, Iran retaliates by launching drone and missile attacks on Kuwait

According to Tasnim, Israel has continued carrying out attacks in Lebanon. A halt to fighting in Lebanon was one of the key conditions of the ceasefire. Iran alleges that Israel has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements on multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Angered by this, the Iranian negotiating team has stopped talks and message exchanges with the United States through mediators. Iran has also reportedly indicated that it may once again tighten restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Statement by Iranian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed anger on Monday evening over Israeli attacks in Lebanon in a post on X. He stated clearly that Iran would consider attacks in Lebanon to be a violation of the ceasefire across all fronts. Reports of Iran suspending talks emerged just hours after his statement.

In his post on X, Araghchi wrote: ” For Urgent Attention: A ceasefire between Iran and the United States constitutes, without any ambiguity, a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Any violation of this ceasefire on one front shall be considered a violation of it across all fronts. The United States and Israel bear responsibility for the consequences of any breach of the truce.”

للتنبيه العاجل:

وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة يُعدّ، من دون أي لبس، وقفاً شاملاً لإطلاق النار في جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان.

وإن انتهاك هذا الوقف في أي من الجبهات يُعد انتهاكاً له في جميع الجبهات.

وتتحمل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مسؤولية تبعات أي انتهاك للهدنة. https://t.co/ib3qupctnk — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026

Iran–U.S. Tensions

The war involving the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran began on February 28 following air strikes by the United States and Israel. The conflict spread across large parts of West Asia. Disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz also contributed to an energy crisis affecting much of the world.

The fighting eventually paused on April 8 when both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire. Since then, efforts have been underway to reach a broader agreement. Representatives of both sides reportedly held talks in Pakistan, after which indirect communication through mediators continued. Iran has now suspended those exchanges.

Also Read: Iran’s enemies underestimated our strength; now the decision rests with US: Top IRGC official

Fears of Renewed Fighting

Although the ceasefire has remained in effect since April 8, both sides continue to hold firm to their respective positions. U.S. President Donald Trump has stated on several occasions that military action remains an option. Iran has also declared that it is prepared for further conflict. As a result, the latest developments have increased concerns that fighting could resume.