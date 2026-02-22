Iran takes Big Move: Places EU’s naval, air forces on terrorist list in reciprocal step after action against IRGC

Home

Iran takes Big Move: Places EUs naval, air forces on terrorist list in reciprocal step after action against IRGC

Iran on Friday labelled the naval and air forces of European Union member states as a “terrorist organisation” in retaliation for the EU’s designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.

Tehran: Amid the ongoing tensions with the United States on its nuclear program, Iran on Friday (local time) declared the naval forces and air forces of European Union member states as a ‘terrorist organisation.’ Tehran has taken the crucial decision as a reciprocal action against the EU’s recognition of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist outfit. Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in its statement, termed the EU’s action against the IRGC as against the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law.

Iran Invokes 2019 Law After EU Designates IRGC as Terrorist Organisation

Invoking the Article 7 of the Law on “Reciprocal Action in Response to the Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization by the US” passed in 2019, which stipulates that “all countries that in any way follow or support the decision of the United States to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization are subject to reciprocal action,” Iran made this decision, as per the Foreign Ministry statement.

This comes after the EU designated Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organisation, placing the powerful military force in the same category as the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

Formed after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to safeguard the Shi’ite clerical system, the IRGC wields significant influence across Iran’s economy and armed forces and oversees the country’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Meanwhile, the US, Israel and their allied partners continue to push Iran to drop its uranium enrichment operations, expressing concern over Tehran’s alleged attempt to make nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump Issued Warning To Iran

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days or “it’s going to be unfortunate.”

Interacting with the reporters on Thursday, the US President said, “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them… 10-15 days would be enough time.”

At the Board of Peace inaugural meeting, Trump also repeated the threats, “Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing. And if they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great, too. But it’ll be a very different path.”

He stressed that Tehran could not continue destabilising the region.”They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region. And they must make a deal. Or if that doesn’t happen, bad things will happen if it doesn’t,” the US President said.

US Deployed Its Forces To West Asia

Amid the ongoing talks with Tehran, Washington also deployed its advanced fighter jet aircraft and naval forces to West Asia, marking the most substantive deployment to the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The US military is on standby and is prepared to strike Iran. All depends on the diplomatic talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear program.

(with ANI inputs)

