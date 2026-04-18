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Iran takes jibe at Donald Trump over his claims on Hormuz and Tehrans nuclear material; Says, Dont Get Too Happy

Iran takes jibe at Donald Trump over his claims on Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear material; Says, ‘Don’t Get Too Happy’

Trump had claimed that the US had secured major concessions ahead of potential ceasefire negotiations.

Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, accused Trump of making seven false claims in just one hour.

New Delhi: On Saturday, 18 April 2026, Iran took several digs at US President Donald Trump regarding his announcement about the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran suggested that Trump should temper his jubilation, urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint for a week, and allow Tehran to handle its own affairs.

Iran Mocks Trump Over Claims

Notably, Trump had claimed that the US had secured major concessions ahead of potential ceasefire negotiations. Responding to this, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe wrote on the social media platform X, “Don’t get too happy; maintain a little dignity.” The post further added: “Don’t even think about the new legal framework for Iran’s Strait. We will handle it.”

The Embassy further wrote, “Put down the phone, take a rest, stop posting, and block ‘BB’ (Netanyahu) for a week.” The post on X concluded by advising him to “eat a light meal and get a good night’s sleep.”

Trump Makes Several Claims

On Friday, in a series of posts, Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to open the Strait and would never close it again. Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Iran has agreed that it will never again close the Strait of Hormuz. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world.”

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He also claimed that Iran would hand over its nuclear material to the US. Following this, Trump described Friday as a “magnificent and wonderful day” for the world on Truth Social. It was this specific post by Trump that drew a reaction from the Iranian Embassy.

Trump Made Seven False Claims In Just One Hour: Iran

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, aimed at Trump, accusing him of making seven false claims within the span of just one hour. Ghalibaf stated that if the United States imposes any form of blockade, Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz. This stands in direct contradiction to Trump’s claim that Tehran would never again use this waterway as a weapon.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf asserted that all of Trump’s claims are false. Tehran also clarified that no agreement has been reached regarding the handover of nuclear material to the United States.

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