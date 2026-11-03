Iran thanks India as navy rescues 20 crew members from Hijacked Iranian vessel in Arabian Sea

Iranian Embassy thanks India and its armed forces for rescuing 20 fishermen from pirates in the Arabian Sea.

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Indian Navy- File image | Source X

New Delhi: The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force for successfully rescuing 20 Iranian crew members from the fishing vessel Azini. The crew had been targeted by pirates in the Arabian Sea before a swift, coordinated operation brought them to safety. Commending the professionalism and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, the embassy praised India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and safeguarding lives beyond its territorial borders.

Embassy of Iran thanks Indian Navy

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates.”

“We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India’s strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders,” it added.

The Embassy further described the humanitarian operation as a reflection of the longstanding ties between the two countries, underlining the “spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises Indian Navy

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini following a coordinated 48-hour operation conducted more than 3,000 km from Mumbai.

Indian Navy tracks down and intercepts vessel

The successful mission was undertaken on November 2, during which the Navy tracked down and intercepted the vessel, ensuring the safe release of the crew from heavily armed pirates. Congratulating the Indian Navy on the operation, Singh highlighted its operational preparedness and capacity to tackle maritime security challenges across the region.

In a post on X, Singh said, “My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26.”

Commending the personnel who participated in the mission, the Defence Minister said, “Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region.”

(With inputs from agencies)