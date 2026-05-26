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Iran to receive frozen funds following deal with US; how much of Tehrans money is stuck, and where?

Iran to receive frozen funds following deal with US; how much of Tehran’s money is stuck, and where?

These seized funds will be transferred to Iran specifically through Qatar, as the nation plays a pivotal role in the ongoing agreement.

Iranian funds have been frozen in several international banks.

New Delhi: Under the nuclear agreement with the United States, the most significant relief for Iran comes in the form of receiving its seized funds. Due to economic sanctions, approximately $120 billion belonging to Iran remains frozen across various countries worldwide. Iran is currently aiming to retrieve about $24 billion in the initial tranche. To facilitate this, high-level meetings are underway in Doha, the capital of Qatar. These seized funds will be transferred to Iran specifically through Qatar, as the nation plays a pivotal role in the ongoing agreement.

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According to a report by Middle East Eye, Iran’s assets have been frozen in countries such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and South Korea. Due to pressure exerted by the U.S., Iran has, until now, been unable to access these funds from these nations. However, under the terms of the nuclear agreement, Iran is now expected to receive these funds.

How ​​Much of Iran’s Money Is Frozen in Which Countries?

South Korea currently holds $6 billion of Iran’s frozen assets. Iran had sold oil to Seoul but subsequently failed to receive payment for the transaction. Similarly, in 2023, the Biden administration announced a plan to transfer $6 billion to Iran—via Qatar—in exchange for the release of five prisoners. These funds are currently being held by Qatar.

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Additionally, Iranian assets remain frozen in Turkey and the United States. The United Kingdom also holds certain frozen Iranian assets; notably, a bungalow belonging to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is located in the UK.

Furthermore, Iranian funds have been frozen in several international banks. Iran asserts that these actions were taken at the behest of the United States, noting that the majority of its frozen assets are held within these international banking institutions.

In 2015, following a previous agreement, the Obama administration announced the unfreezing of $50 billion in Iranian assets. However, the Trump administration subsequently withdrew from and effectively nullified that agreement.

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What Does the Iran-U.S. Agreement Entail?

According to CNN, both Iran and the United States are currently working toward reaching an interim agreement regarding nuclear issues. Under this arrangement, Iran would fully open the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Iran would refrain from launching any attacks against neighbouring countries. Additionally, Iran would engage in negotiations with the United States regarding options for eliminating its stockpile of enriched uranium.

In return, the United States and its allies would not launch any attacks against Iran. Lebanon would also be spared from attack. Moreover, Iran would be granted relief from economic sanctions. Iran seeks the return of $24 billion out of its total frozen assets amounting to $120 billion.

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