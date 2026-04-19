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Iran must be taught a lesson, Trumps close aide fumes over attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, urges the US president to act

‘Iran must be taught a lesson,’ Trump’s close aide fumes over attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, urges the US president to act

Graham, while addressing the media, also said that the United States and other countries must demonstrate that they are capable of controlling the Strait of Hormuz without interference from Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi: In a significant development, senior US Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday has responded sharply to the alleged Iranian attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He said that Iran is boasting about taking control of Hormuz by attacking an international shipping route and urged US President Donald Trump to teach Iran a lesson. Graham further added that the United States should continue its blockade against Iran, which he said is already being carried out effectively.

He also called on the US and other countries to cooperate in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. Earlier, two Indian-flagged cargo ships were forced to change course due to firing by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz.

“My thoughts on Iran’s recent attacks on international shipping and its boast that the Strait of Hormuz is now under its control: Maintain control of the strait. Continue the blockade. Target Kharg Island. Over time, all the cards will be in our hands. Following the audacious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-led attacks on international shipping and the declaration that the strait is now under their control, it is imperative that the United States and the world respond to this provocation, Lindsey Graham, US Senator said.

Donald Trump should continue the blockade: Lindsey Graham

Graham, while addressing the media, also said that the United States and other countries must demonstrate that they are capable of controlling the Strait of Hormuz without interference from Iran. He also urged President Donald Trump to continue the blockade, which he described as being carried out very effectively and as exerting maximum pressure on Iran. He added that it is absolutely clear that, even after 47 years, promises made by the Iranian regime hold no value.

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India summons Iranian Ambassador

On Saturday, India summoned Mohammad Fattahali, the Iranian Ambassador posted in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the incident. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India’s deep concern to the ambassador regarding the firing incident involving the two ships.

India makes a specific appeal to Iran

According to the statement, the Foreign Secretary emphasized that India places the highest importance on the safety of commercial vessels and sailors, and recalled that Iran had previously facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India.

The Ministry said, “Reiterating concern over this serious incident of firing on commercial vessels, the Foreign Secretary urged the ambassador to convey India’s perspective to Iranian authorities and to resume, at the earliest, the process of facilitating the movement of ships coming to India through the strait.”

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