Iran takes MASSIVE action against Donald Trump, decides to stop US ships from enter the Persian Gulf

Explosions and sirens have rung out across the Middle East today, as Iran retaliates for the Israeli-US attack and the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

New Delhi: Iran has announced the closure of the Persian Gulf to US vessels, according to senior official Mohsen Rezaee. It is important to note that the energy market will be on edge after this decision, as the region handles almost 20 percent of global oil flows. According to the reports, explosions and sirens have rung out across the Middle East on Sunday, as Iran retaliates for the Israeli-US attack and the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

