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Will Russia be able to ease tensions between Donald Trump and Iran? Iranian President speaks with Putin, seeks a balanced agreement with the US

Will Russia be able to ease tensions between Donald Trump and Iran? Iranian President speaks with Putin, seeks a balanced agreement with the US

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has claimed that if his country had not taken military action, Iran would have become a nuclear-armed state by now.

US President Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei (AI image)

New Delhi: The ceasefire talks between Iran and the United States, held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, failed as both sides could not reach an agreement. Prior to this, the US and Iran held a marathon 14-hour round of talks that continued late into Saturday night. As per US Vice President JD Vance, the meeting saw disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, movement through the Strait of Hormuz, and the conflict in Lebanon. The US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The conflict between Iran and the United States, which began on February 28, saw a ceasefire come into effect on April 8.

Putin steps in and says he’s ready to mediate

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian that he was ready to help mediate efforts to bring peace in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.“Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

The offer came hours after the United States and Iran ended face-to-face talks without an agreement, raising doubts over a fragile two-week ceasefire.

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Iran ready for a balanced and fair agreement: Pezeshkian

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country wants peace and is ready for a balanced agreement with the United States. According to Iranian media, Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran is prepared for a balanced and fair agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has claimed that if his country had not taken military action, Iran would have become a nuclear-armed state by now. He made this statement in a video message. Netanyahu also alleged that Iran has been providing support to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

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