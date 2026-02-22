Home

Iran issues stern warning to Donald Trump, says country will not bow to the United States, Nuclear deal with US likely to...

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was seen entering the Mediterranean Sea on Friday as part of increasing military pressure by the United States.

New Delhi: In a stern message to Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said that Iran will not bow to pressure from world powers amid ongoing nuclear talks with the United States. While delivering a speech on state television, Pezeshkian said, “World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads… but no matter what difficulties they create for us, we will not bow.” It is important to note that the remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced that he is considering a “limited strike” against Iran. He had ordered a significant naval buildup in the Middle East aimed at pressuring Tehran to reach a deal to halt its nuclear program.

This fresh warning followed statements by Iran’s foreign minister, who said that after talks held earlier this week in Geneva, a draft proposal for an agreement with Washington could be ready within a few days.

Donald Trump gives Iran a 10-day deadline

On Thursday, Donald Trump said that if Tehran does not reach a deal within 10 days, “bad things” will happen. He later extended this deadline to 15 days. When asked by a reporter on Friday whether he was considering a limited military strike, Trump responded, “I can say this much, I’m thinking about it.”

Second US aircraft carrier reaches the Mediterranean

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford was seen entering the Mediterranean Sea on Friday as part of increasing military pressure by the United States. Notably, Washington had already deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln along with escort warships to the Gulf.

Iran ready to reach a nuclear deal with the US

After the talks in Geneva, Tehran said both sides agreed to submit a draft of a potential agreement. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US media that this would be the “next step.” “I think it will be ready within the next two to three days and will be handed over to Steve Witkoff,” Araghchi said.

