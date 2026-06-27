PM Modi’s big diplomatic win: Iran offers discounted oil to India amid 60-day concession window push, details inside

Indian refiners have been approached directly by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as well as through intermediaries, as per the Reuters report. The parties involved have indicated that they have been allocated oil supplies by Iran's state-owned company

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Tehran is seeking to accelerate sales following Washington’s temporary sanctions relief.

According to the Reuters report, citing Indian refining sources, several intermediaries have offered discounted Iranian oil to Indian refiners. On Monday, the United States lifted sanctions on Iran for 60 days following the first round of talks under a peace agreement. The move cleared the way for Tehran to sell its petroleum products to other countries.

Iran’s State-Owned Oil Company Has Reached Out

Indian refiners have been approached directly by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as well as through intermediaries, as per the Reuters report. The parties involved have indicated that they have been allocated oil supplies by Iran’s state-owned company. One of the refining sources said, “Apart from NIOC, several traders are approaching us to sell Iranian oil. However, our preference is to give NIOC an opportunity first.” The sources declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

Who Has Contacted the Refiners?

The sources said that the traders approaching Indian refiners are primarily small and medium-sized trading firms based in Singapore and Dubai. According to sources, during the visit of Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad to New Delhi this week, discussions were also held on the possible supply of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India.

Limited scope for India to absorb Iranian oil

Indian refiners have limited scope to absorb Iranian crude oil in the near term, as most of them have already secured their supplies until August. In addition, suppliers from the Middle East are pressing buyers to honour their annual contractual commitments.

According to sources, India had already imported Iranian LPG through traders earlier. Under sanctions waivers, this flow could increase. However, commercial negotiations may take time as payment mechanisms and banking channels remain unclear.

Once the second-largest supplier for India

It is important to note that after Washington granted a 30-day sanctions waiver, India received two cargoes of Iranian oil in April. The payment was made in Chinese yuan. In FY 2010–11, Iran was India’s second-largest oil supplier. However, earlier US sanctions forced New Delhi to reduce purchases and eventually stop importing crude oil from Tehran in May 2019.