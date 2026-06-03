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Iran-US War Live Updates: Explosions, sirens heard in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait; US confirms striking Qeshm Island

Israeli forces, on the other hand, continued deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, including one that killed four adults and two children in the Lebanese town of al-Marwaniyeh.

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Iran-US War Live Updates

New Delhi: The US military on Tuesday said that two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahrain forces. The Central Command further added that Iran launched ballistic missiles aiming at regional neighbors, but all failed to strike the targets. The US forces have reportedly conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. “No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire,” says a statement from Central Command.

Israeli forces, on the other hand, continued deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, including one that killed four adults and two children in the Lebanese town of al-Marwaniyeh. Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that the United States will not remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that any sanctions relief is conditioned on Iran giving up enriched uranium.

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Iranian authorities are now planning a three-day public funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed earlier this year by US-Israeli attacks, IRIB media outlet reported Tehran’s Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh as saying.

Iran-US War Live Updates: