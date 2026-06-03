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Iran-US War Live Updates: Explosions, sirens heard in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait; US confirms striking Qeshm Island

Israeli forces, on the other hand, continued deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, including one that killed four adults and two children in the Lebanese town of al-Marwaniyeh.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 3, 2026, 7:06 AM IST
Iran-US War Live Updates: Explosions, sirens heard in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait; US confirms striking Qeshm Island
Iran-US War Live Updates

New Delhi: The US military on Tuesday said that two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahrain forces. The Central Command further added that Iran launched ballistic missiles aiming at regional neighbors, but all failed to strike the targets. The US forces have reportedly conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. “No US personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire,” says a statement from Central Command.

Israeli forces, on the other hand, continued deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, including one that killed four adults and two children in the Lebanese town of al-Marwaniyeh. Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that the United States will not remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that any sanctions relief is conditioned on Iran giving up enriched uranium.

Read more: Final touches being added to US-Iran deal, announcement expected soon: Reports

ALSO READ: ‘What the f*** are you doing?’: Why Donald Trump blasted Netanyahu during a phone call? Here’s why

Iranian authorities are now planning a three-day public funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed earlier this year by US-Israeli attacks, IRIB media outlet reported Tehran’s Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh as saying.

Iran-US War Live Updates:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 3, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: The US CENTCOM has claimed to have downed a wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack its forces in Kuwait. “US Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed,” the latest statement read.

  • Jun 3, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC has released a statement, where it has stated that “precise and concentrated” missile attacks on a US base in Kuwait, further adding that targets were destroyed.

  • Jun 3, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    Iran-US War Live Updates: US forces ‘disable’ oil tanker before it could reach Kharg Island, clip surfaces

  • Jun 3, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: A clip of US forces “disabling” an oil tanker before it could enter an Iranian port surfaced. “The Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie — an unladen oil tanker — “ignored repeated warnings” over a 24-hour period, and an American warplane “ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room,” the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

  • Jun 3, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: As the United States claimed that Iran had launched missiles toward Bahrain, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior issued a statement urging citizens to head to the nearest safe location. “The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels,” the Bahrain authorities said.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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