Iran hits back at US, attacks two air bases in Jordan; IRGC says ‘strikes caused heavy damage’

Citing a US official, news agency Reuters reported that this was the first known US attack on Iranian territory since late July.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, the crisis between Iran and the United States has erupted once again. According to the reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it had launched a combined ballistic missile and drone attack on two US air bases in Jordan in response to the US-Israeli strike on Larak Island.

As per the statement cited by Tasnim News, the IRGC said the attacks targeted technical and maintenance infrastructure, as well as areas where fighter jets were stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq and King Hussein Air Base.

The IRGC also claimed that the strikes caused heavy damage.

IRGC Says Attacks Will Not Weaken Iran’s Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the attacks would be met with a continued and forceful response, adding that the strikes would not weaken Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

US Attacks Iran

The United States carried out a strike on two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Citing a US official, news agency Reuters reported that this was the first known US attack on Iranian territory since late July.

According to Reuters, the US official said, “I can confirm that today the US military struck two launchers on Larak Island.” Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces were reportedly observed preparing to launch rockets carrying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Larak Island is located south of Hormuz Island and east of Qeshm Island. It is approximately 1,100 kilometres southeast of Tehran.