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Iran in massive trouble as Tehrans USD 500 billion toll booth plan over the Strait of Hormuz faces pushback; Saudi Arabia, UAE plan to...

Iran in massive trouble as Tehran’s USD 500 billion toll booth plan over the Strait of Hormuz faces pushback; Saudi Arabia, UAE plan to…

The UAE is using its Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which connects the onshore Habshan oil fields to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman.

Iran in massive trouble as Tehran's USD 500 billion toll booth plan over the Strait of Hormuz faces pushback

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu were among the key leaders who reportedly asked US President Donald Trump to launch an attack on Iran. Now, after the US and Iran declare a ceasefire for two weeks, these countries will be most affected. It is important to note that if Iran emerges stronger, Saudi Arabia’s dominance could weaken. Though the full impact of this ongoing war on Middle East politics will unfold gradually, Iran gaining the authority to collect tolls in the Strait of Hormuz is something Gulf countries are unlikely to accept.

To recall, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had suggested bypassing the Strait of Hormuz during the war, a proposal that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already begun working on. Accoridng to the reports, a construction company in Qatar has confirmed receiving a call from Dubai seeking detailed information on the project. Gulf nations are steadily reducing their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The Iran war has exposed the risks associated with this critical maritime route, prompting Gulf countries to look for alternatives.

How can the Strait of Hormuz be bypassed?

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are reportedly planning to make alternative routes that will include pipelines and overland corridors. According to a report by the Financial Times, countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are already using their existing infrastructure to partially bypass this strategic waterway.

Here are some of the key details:

Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, also known as Petroline, has emerged as a crucial asset during the Iran conflict.

This pipeline stretches about 1,200 kilometers from the Kingdom’s eastern oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

With a capacity of around 7 million barrels per day, it plays a key role in maintaining export flows.

The UAE is using its Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which connects the onshore Habshan oil fields to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman.

This pipeline has a capacity to export about 1.8 million barrels per day.

This capacity is relatively limited and is currently underutilized. Experts believe that this route cannot fully replace the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia to expand East-West Pipeline capacity

Saudi Arabia has started considering increasing the capacity of its East-West Pipeline or developing additional routes. It is also working on new export terminals along the Red Sea coast, including the ambitious NEOM project.

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The UAE is evaluating the possibility of building a second pipeline to Fujairah to further strengthen its bypass capabilities. Compared to complex cross-border infrastructure projects, these options are considered quicker to implement. Both countries are also aiming to expand the regional pipeline network.

It is still uncertain how Middle East politics will evolve in the coming years. Iran’s actions have shaken the trust of regional countries, and it may take time for those wounds to heal.

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