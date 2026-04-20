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Iran vows strong response after US Navy seizes Iranian ship coming from China, calling it a violation of the ceasefire

Iran vows ‘strong response’ after US Navy seizes Iranian ship coming from China, calling it a violation of the ceasefire

According to President Trump, the vessel was seized while it was allegedly attempting to breach the American blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran vows 'strong response' after the US Navy seizes an Iranian ship coming from China

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday has claimed that the US Navy has taken into custody an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. According to the president, the vessel was seized while it was allegedly attempting to breach the American blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident has further escalated tensions in the Gulf, with Iran accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire and warning of a strong response.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA attempted to cross our naval blockade, and it did not end well for them.” He further added, “The ship is now in the custody of the US Marines. It is completely under our control, and we are inspecting what it contains.”

Donald Trump further added that the vessel falls under sanctions imposed by the US Treasury due to past illegal activities.

Iran Reacts:

Iran, on the other hand, has reacted strongly to the incident and warned of a strong response. Iran’s military command has said that Tehran will not remain silent and will deliver a strong response to the United States.

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Iran’s state media, quoting military officials, described the act as “piracy carried out at gunpoint.”

Iran angered by seizure of ship

United States has violated the ceasefire, a spokesperson for Iran’s military command said

The US carried out an act of piracy by attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s military command alleged that US forces opened fire on the ship and deployed several Marine personnel onto its deck, disabling its navigation systems.

The spokesperson further stated that the vessel intercepted by the US Navy was traveling from China to Iran.

The incident comes at a time when a new round of talks between the two sides was expected to begin in Islamabad.

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and take revenge for this armed act of maritime piracy carried out by the US military,” the Iranian military command said.

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