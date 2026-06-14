Iran faces new challenge: Protesters take to streets against peace deal with United States, Araghchi and Ghalibaf under fire

US President Donald Trump has said a deal to end the war with Iran would be signed on Sunday and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be "open to all" immediately afterwards.

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Donald Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday

Tehran: In a concerning development, a section of Iranian people took to the streets to register their protest against a peace deal with the United States. According to the reports, demonstrations opposing the agreement have been reported in several Iranian cities. Protesters allege that the deal is being pursued at the expense of Iran’s national interests and should not be allowed to go ahead. Demonstrators have raised slogans against Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as these leaders were the main targets of the protesters.

It is important to note that both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are among Iran’s key representatives in negotiations with the United States.

Here are some of the key details:

A rally was held on Saturday at Ibn Sina Square in Tehran.

In the city of Mashhad, dozens of people also gathered outside the Foreign Ministry office to protest against Araghchi.

According to reports, the Fars News Agency released videos showing demonstrators in Mashhad chanting slogans against the foreign minister.

Those opposing the agreement believe that it could weaken Iran’s influence over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Women have been seen waving flags and chanting slogans such as “Death to the dishonest infiltrator Araghchi” and “Down with Araghchi” in Mashhad.

Protesters said that Araghchi’s agreement would humiliate Iran.

They claim he has offered the United States far too many unnecessary concessions in the deal.

As a result, they are demanding the resignation of both Ghalibaf and Araghchi.

The protesters argue that the agreement will not protect Iran’s interests and that the country will lose its grip over the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview on Friday, Araghchi said that the proposed agreement includes the removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. The deal is also being promoted as a means of ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday

US President Donald Trump has said a deal to end the war with Iran would be signed on Sunday and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be “open to all” immediately afterwards. Trump’s comments on Saturday came hours after Pakistan indicated that the United States and Iran were in the final stage of negotiations and that an electronic signing ceremony for the agreement was scheduled for Sunday.

However, there is no immediate comment from Iran on the reported timeline.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, signalling what could be a major diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.

At the same time, Trump kept the threat of fresh attacks dangling if the deal failed to pan out as expected.

“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again,” he said.