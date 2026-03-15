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Iran unleashes Dancing Missile against Israel and US for first time; What is this missiles speciality?

Iran unleashes ‘Dancing Missile’ against Israel and US for first time; What is this missile’s speciality?

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), it measures approximately 18 meters in length, has a diameter of 1.25 meters, and weighs approximately 23,600 kilograms.

(Image: X/@RT_com)

New Delhi: Iran Uses Sejjil Missile for the First Time: In the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran has unleashed its deadliest weapon. In the latest wave of ‘Operation True Promise 4,’ the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has deployed its renowned ‘Dancing Missile’—the Sejjil-2—against U.S. bases for the very first time. Iran’s arsenal contains numerous weapons capable of posing a formidable challenge even to advanced American technology. The Sejjil-2 is a prime example of this capability—a weapon whose destructive fury Israel has already witnessed during the 12-day conflict. Now, this ‘dancing destruction’ is raining down upon American military bases as well.

What is Sejjil-2?

The Sejjil-2 is Iran’s second-generation medium-range ballistic missile. It is a two-stage missile powered by solid fuel. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), it measures approximately 18 meters in length, has a diameter of 1.25 meters, and weighs approximately 23,600 kilograms. It is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 700 kilograms. Its operational range spans between 2,000 and 2,500 kilometers, meaning it can strike targets directly from Iran—reaching as far as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Erbil, and various U.S. military bases.

Why is Sejjil-2 called ‘dancing missile’?

Its most distinctive feature is its highly manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle. As the missile hurtles toward its target, it not only flies at high velocity but also weaves and ‘dances’ through the air, thereby evading enemy radar systems.

During the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June 2025, this missile successfully defied advanced defense systems such as the Iron Dome and the Arrow. In a video that went viral on social media, the Sejjil-2 was seen weaving through the night sky, executing a series of strikes against the industrial zones of Tel Aviv.

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Israel’s Iron Dome could not intercept it

Even Israel’s famed Iron Dome could not intercept it. Consequently, the world has begun to dub it the ‘Dancing Destruction.’ This system, which significantly bolsters Iran’s missile capabilities, represents a vast improvement over the older Shahab series. Thanks to its solid-fuel propulsion, it can be readied for launch in a matter of minutes.

Its maiden test took place in 2008, reaching a range of 800 kilometers. A second test followed in May 2009, during which its guidance and navigation systems were evaluated. To date, six successful flight tests have been conducted. In the most recent test, the missile covered a distance of 1,900 kilometers before impacting in the Indian Ocean.

First deployment against the US

According to a recent statement by the IRGC, the Sejjil-2 was launched—alongside other missiles and drones—at the Al-Harir Air Base, Ali Al Salem Air Base, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Iran claims that these attacks inflicted heavy damage upon US installations and caused significant damage to the infrastructure. Analysts suggest that this marks the first instance of the Sejjil-2 being deployed against a U.S. target—a development signaling a major shift in Iran’s strategic approach.

Intercepting it is very difficult

Intercepting the Sejjil-2 is an exceptionally difficult task. Its solid-fuel propulsion, rapid launch capability, and superior manoeuvrability pose a formidable challenge even to advanced defense systems such as the US Patriot or Israel’s Arrow system.

Iranian engineers have also equipped the missile with an anti-radar coating. Standing 59 feet tall and carrying a 700-kilogram payload, this missile evades enemy radar systems as it “dances” its way to strike its designated target.

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