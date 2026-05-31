Iran unveils high-speed ​​attack ship; claims capability to launch long-range cruise missiles

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Iranian military presented its new high-speed assault craft, named '27 Rajab,' during a ceremony held at Enghelab Square.

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New Delhi: Amidst discussions regarding a potential agreement with the United States, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new high-speed attack ship. Various news agencies reported this development.

Capable Of Firing Long-Range Cruise Missiles

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the Iranian military presented its new high-speed assault craft, named ’27 Rajab,’ during a ceremony held at Enghelab Square. It is claimed that this attack ship can reach speeds of up to 100 knots—approximately 185 kilometers per hour. It is capable of firing long-range cruise missiles.

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According to the Tasnim News Agency, this display was part of a gathering marking the 90th consecutive day of such assemblies, which were attended by a large number of people. During this event, the Iranian public witnessed firsthand the growing stature of their military.

Designed For Coastal And Maritime Security Operations

It is a high-speed warship (Fast Attack Craft) designed specifically for coastal and maritime security operations. Its most distinctive feature is its ‘trimaran hull design,’ which consists of a main hull and two outriggers. Thanks to this design, the vessel remains highly stable at sea and can maneuver with ease even at high speeds—particularly when maritime conditions are challenging.

This design enhances its stability and maneuverability in adverse sea conditions. The speedboat is capable of launching two sea-based cruise missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

Suitable For Rapid And Unpredictable Maritime Operations

Furthermore, the vessel can operate effectively even in sea conditions where wave heights reach up to three meters. This capability makes it highly suitable for rapid and unpredictable maritime operations, where conditions are frequently in flux. However, these technical specifications have been cited based on military sources. Citing military officials, Tasnim News Agency reported that this unveiling underscores the IRGC Navy’s ongoing efforts to enhance its fast-attack and missile-equipped maritime capabilities.

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Recently, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed via Truth Social that the Iranian Navy has been decimated—that the United States has driven it into the abyss. Against this backdrop, by showcasing this new vessel, Iran aims to demonstrate that its naval power is becoming even more modern and effective.

(With IANS inputs)