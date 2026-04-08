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Iran-US ceasefire: Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Irans Parliament speaker who will now lead talks with the US

Iran-US ceasefire: Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s Parliament speaker who will now lead talks with the US

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, is set to lead negotiations with the United States after a conditional ceasefire, placing him at the centre of high-stakes diplomatic efforts.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iran-U war: In a significant development after the brutal war in West Asia possibly reached a ceasefire on Tuesday, Iran has picked a key political figure to lead crucial talks with the United States. Signalling a new phase in the ongoing tensions, Iran has announced that Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the country’s Parliament Speaker, will head Iran’s negotiating team for discussions in Islamabad. According to ISNA, Vice President JD Vance is expected to take part on the US side. Notably, the development is very significant as it follows a major announcement by Donald Trump about a two-week ceasefire. Here are all the details you need to know about Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the Iranian leader who will head Iran’s negotiating team for discussions in Islamabad.

The move comes after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed it had agreed to a temporary halt in hostilities and would begin talks with Washington from Friday. However, the council made it clear that the ceasefire is conditional and does not mark the end of the conflict.

“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.” The warning underlines that tensions remain high despite the pause.

Qalibaf’s appointment puts an experienced and influential leader at the centre of these high-stakes negotiations.

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Who is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf?

Born in 1961 near Mashhad, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf comes from a modest background as the son of a grocer. The political journey of the Iranian leader began during the Islamic Revolution, when he became active in student movements. According to reports, Qalibaf helped found the Islamic Students’ Association, which later expanded nationwide. At the age of 18, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a force that has since become one of Iran’s most powerful institutions.

US President Donald Trump declares ceasefire in Iran-US war

After announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that it was a “big day for World Peace”. He said that Iran wanted this to happen as “they have had enough”, while adding that Tehran can start the reconstruction.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US will be helping the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz and mentioned that American troops will “hang around” to ensure everything “goes well”.

(With inputs from agencies)

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