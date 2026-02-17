Iran-US nuclear deal: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei issues deadly warning to Donald Trump’s US, US should be worried because…

Home

Iran-US nuclear deal: Irans Supreme Leader Khamenei issues deadly warning to Donald Trumps US, US should be worried because...

Iran led by Supreme Leader Khamenei and US led by Donald Trump are currently engaged in discussions around a possible nuclear deal.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis - Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran-US nuclear talks BIG update: In a significant global development amid speculations around US’s attack on Iran and ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump. In the recent update, the supreme leader has said that Iran has the weapons to sink the aircraft carriers of the US. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said in his recent warning to the US.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s big warning to US

“They keep saying that we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran. Well, an aircraft carrier is certainly a dangerous tool, but even more dangerous than an aircraft carrier is the weapon that can send this warship into the depths of the sea. The US president keeps saying that he has the strongest military force in the world. The world’s strongest military force can sometimes be attacked so hard that it cannot recover”, Iranian leader Khamenei has said in his warning to the US.

What did US President say against Iran?

Notably, US President had earlier warned Iran saying that USS Gerald R Ford is being sent from the Caribbean to the Middle East.

For a context, readers should know the fact that Iran and US are currently engaged in discussions around nuclear deal. As per media reports, the negotiations are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi where the US has sent Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Also, the US President has mentioned that he will remain “indirectly” involved.

Iran sends big message to US and Israel

Also, Iran said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut down the Strait of Hormuz to conduct live-fire military exercises, thus directly giving a major message of show of strength to US and Israel, as reported by the Associated Press.

