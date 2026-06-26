Moving towards peace: Big development in Iran-US talks as US establish ‘communication line’ to prevent military clash in Strait of Hormuz

Following technical talks in Switzerland, a direct communication line has been set up between Iran and the US in the strategic Strait of Hormuz to avert unexpected military confrontations.

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Iran-US peace deal: In a significant global development, Tehran and Washington have established a direct communication line in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to minimize military friction and safeguard a recently signed 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This breakthrough follows high-level technical negotiations in Switzerland, signaling a coordinated effort to de-escalate regional tensions and advance toward a broader agreement aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia. In the recent development, Iranian state media Press TV reported that the secure line aims to prevent dangerous misunderstandings or unexpected incidents that could trigger a military confrontation.

Big development in Iran-US peace deal

According to the report from Press TV, the primary objective of setting up this specific communication line is to manage risks in the strategically significant waterway. By creating a direct link, both sides are seeking to ensure the smooth implementation of the 14-point MoU hammered out during their technical talks in Switzerland, directly targeting the prevention of unexpected clashes as they pursue broader peace talks.

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US, Gulf back Iran deal, reject Hormuz tolls

The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday reaffirmed their strategic partnership, backed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Washington and Tehran, and declared that no tolls or fees should ever be imposed on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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The joint declaration followed a ministerial meeting in Manama, co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with foreign ministers from all six GCC states and the GCC Secretary General, Jasem Albudaiwi.

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The ministers welcomed the US-Iran MOU and recognised “the important mediation roles played by Pakistan and Qatar.” They said negotiations should continue towards “a more permanent end to hostilities” while pursuing the shared objective of preventing Iran from “ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

(With inputs from agencies)