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Iran-US Peace Talks: Vance-led US delegation lands in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire talks with Iran

Iran-US Peace Talks: Vance-led US delegation lands in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire talks with Iran

High-stakes US-Iran talks begin in Pakistan as global tensions rise, with leaders aiming to secure peace but facing deep disagreements that could determine the future of conflict in the region.

Iran US Peace Talks

Islamabad: US and Iran are holding talks in Pakistan today as world watches to see if talks will end weeks of violence between the two countries or spiral into greater catastrophe.

Delegations meet for first talks in years during fragile ceasefire

Senior US and Iranian delegations headed by US vice president JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf are meeting in the Pakistani capital Islamabad today for talks that mark the highest level meeting between Washington and Tehran in years.

The rival delegations are meeting during a two-week ceasefire that Pakistan brokered between the two countries last week. However, that ceasefire remains on edge with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement and stating they could return to conflict at any time.

Why these talks matter: War, oil prices, and beyond

In talks today, Iran is said to be demanding sanctions relief, recognition of Iran’s sphere of influence, and full control of the Strait of Hormuz. The United States wants limitations on Iran’s nuclear program as well as its ballistic missile program and reduction of Iran’s presence in neighboring countries.

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More than 18% of the world’s oil supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz so failure of these talks could have major ramifications for oil prices and energy markets around the world.

Trump says “We have no backup plan.”

Ahead of talks, US president Donald Trump tweeted that if talks fail “we have no backup plan”. Trump has also threatened renewed military action in recent days, escalating tensions even further.

Pakistan is playing important mediator role in historic summit

Pakistan has put itself in the role of mediator between the US and Iran today as it hosts talks between the two countries under tight security. Pakistan announced last week that it had brokered a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran which would last for two weeks.

That truce is what has paved the way for these talks as Iran and the US attempt to work out differences and negotiate a longer term deal to halt their recent skirmishes. However, some are sceptical Pakistan will be able to mitigate tensions between the longtime foes.

Key issues which could scupper peace talks

Sticking points during the peace talks on Saturday could include Lebanon, sanctions relief, and Iran maintaining control of key maritime territories. Recent fighting between Israel and Hezbollah have cast a shadow over peace efforts as experts question if a deal can even be reached.

Stay tuned as TTAV brings you updates on this story and the outcome of today’s talks as they happen.

The world is watching.

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