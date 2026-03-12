Home

News

Iran-US war: 700 nationals leave for India from Qatar as special flights begin, Embassy in Doha shares travel options; details inside

Iran-US war: 700 nationals leave for India from Qatar as special flights begin, Embassy in Doha shares travel options; details inside

Iran-US War: The Indian Embassy in Qatar shared that almost 700 Indian nationals left Qatar to reach the homeland in 2 flights of Qatar Airways. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

700 nationals leave for India from Qatar

Iran-US war: As the tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the Embassy of India in Qatar said that two flights comprising almost 700 individuals have flown to the home country, India. This comes after the West Asia conflict led to serious disruptions globally. As the situation is not becoming stable, the Embassy in Doha gave a confirmation that almost 700 nationals returned to India on two flights of Qatar Airways. The two flights departed from Qatar to reach New Delhi and Mumbai. The Embassy also stated that one or two flights are likely to operate in the upcoming days, which solely depends on the situation amid the West Asia tensions.

What are the travel options for Indians leaving Qatar?

The embassy in Qatar stated that the Indian nationals who wish to leave the country have two possible options: they can either board the limited number of flights being operated by Qatar Airways or leave the country through the Salwa Border Crossing into Saudi Arabia, but only if they possess a valid Saudi visa. The embassy stated that it is enabling the temporary transit visas for Saudi Arabia, which will remain active for 4 days, i.e., 96 hours.

The major focus here is that the option is available, especially for the nationals of India who had come to Iran on a visit visa basis and now wish to leave the country through the route of Saudi Arabia. The registration for the same can be done through the links already present on the media handles of the embassy.

Embassy to remain open on the weekends

The Indian embassy in Qatar, in the latest update, announced that it will remain open on Friday and Saturday so that it can provide assistance to the citizens.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The notification read, “The Embassy will be open on Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, to meet any needs especially in respect of renewal of passports on tatkal basis.”

The officials also said that the services will include urgent renewals of passports. This will be done under the Tatkal scheme.

Advisory of the Indian Embassy in Qatar

Update/Advisory, 1700 hrs, March 12, 2026 • About 700 Indian nationals left for India today on two Qatar Airways flights, one each to Delhi and Mumbai and to other destinations. One-two flights of Qatar Airways are expected for India daily in the coming days. • Indian… — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 12, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.