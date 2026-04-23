Home

News

Amid blockade at Hormuz, Israel accelerates work on India-Middle East Economic Corridor to bypass the Strait, move aims at...

Amid blockade at Hormuz, Israel accelerates work on India-Middle East Economic Corridor to bypass the Strait, move aims at…

IMEC Corridor: Israeli officials believe one of the main challenges is securing Saudi Arabia's participation. Citing officials familiar with the discussions, the Jerusalem Post reported that Riyadh has shown less enthusiasm for the initiative than other Gulf countries, and no concrete solution has yet been reached.

Amid blockade at Hormuz, Israel accelerates work on India-Middle East Economic Corridor to bypass the Strait, move aims at...

Israeli officials have confirmed that they have begun efforts to accelerate work on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC). Its goal is to reduce Iran’s influence through the Strait of Hormuz and create a bypass route. This corridor connects India to Europe via the Gulf, Jordan, and Israel. This is being done as concerns grow about Iran’s growing influence in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli officials say such a corridor could significantly reduce Iran’s influence on the global economy and help ensure that future international trade considerations do not limit Israel’s military options. The project was announced by the Biden administration a few weeks before the October 7th attack, but the war in Gaza has raised questions about Israel’s role, a major reason for Saudi Arabia’s hesitation. However, after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia also wants an alternative route, which has opened a rare door for Israeli Foreign and Finance officials. Israeli officials are working to speed up the project amid regional tensions.

ALSO READ: ‘Clearing Strait of Hormuz of mines could take six months’: Pentagon warns US lawmakers, flags impact on oil prices

What is India Middle East Economic Corridor?

This corridor includes both sea and rail routes. It will use a sea route from India’s west coast to the UAE, then a rail route through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, and finally a sea route again from Israel to Europe.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It has two parts: the Eastern Corridor will connect India to the Arabian Gulf, and the Northern Corridor will connect the Gulf countries to Europe.

This corridor project includes India, America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

It will not only be a freight route but also has plans to lay power cables, hydrogen pipelines and high-speed data cables.

It is estimated that this will reduce trade times by 40% and logistics costs by 30% compared to the traditional route via the Suez Canal.

Construction of its main infrastructure (railway and port) officially began in April 2025, but the project has been repeatedly slowed down by conflict in the Middle East.

This will greatly benefit India’s Mundra Port, Deendayal Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kandla and Mormugao ports.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump to lift blockade on the Strait of Hormuz? US President issues major statement ahead of talks with Iran, warns of…

Will Saudi Arabia join IMEC with Israel?

Israeli officials believe that one of the main challenges is securing Saudi Arabia’s participation. Citing officials familiar with the discussions, the Jerusalem Post reported that Riyadh has shown less enthusiasm for the initiative than other Gulf countries, and no concrete solution has yet been reached. Despite the obstacles, officials said this is the first time since October 7 that concrete work is underway in Israel to advance the corridor. Sources in contact with Gulf countries have said that efforts are underway to find a workable framework and move the project forward, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has bolstered these efforts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.