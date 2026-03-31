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Iran-US War: Bad news for Microsoft, Google, Apple, Tesla, others as IRGC issues deadly instruction, asks them to...

Iran-US War: Bad news for Microsoft, Google, Apple, Tesla, others as IRGC issues deadly instruction, asks them to…

Iran has issued a deadly warning to the tech giants of the US, including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Tesla, and others, hinting at possible destruction.

Iran-US War: Bad news for Microsoft, Google, Apple, Tesla, others as IRGC issues deadly instruction (Image: AI-generated)

US-Iran War: Iran has issued another strong warning against the United States, and this time, the target is major tech and industrial companies. The warning has raised fresh concerns as the tensions are constantly escalating in West Asia. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly named almost 18 companies. The names include major companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM, Tesla, and Boeing. This comes as part of retaliation, as described by Tehran, ever since the US has been attacking their territory. According to the reports, the IRGC said that these companies need to remain in a state of preparedness for a possible action starting on April 1. The statement has sparked global anxiety, as it directly targets some of the biggest tech companies.

What did the IRGC say?

In the issued statement, the IRGC warned, “These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st.”

The specific locations and plans for the same were not detailed. However, the warning highlights the potential increase in tensions, as the mention of global companies has hinted at the seriousness of the situation.

Which companies are on the list?

The list of Iranian targets includes some big global names, comprising Apple, Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM, Tesla, Boeing, and many others.

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“Since the main element in designing and tracking targets are American and ICT and AI companies from now on, (these) main institutions will be our legitimate targets,” as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, was also captured by the US military using artificial intelligence, as per reports.

Why does this matter globally?

The seriousness of the statement is significant because the focus now shifts from a political and military angle to corporate companies. Any action against these companies may lead to a great impact on the global level, which may further disrupt the supply chains and affect technology services.

Rising tensions in West Asia

The warning comes at a time when the tensions between Iran and the United States are rapidly increasing. The recent development in the region has caused great fears of further escalation.

Now, the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting tech companies has sparked panic.

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