Home

News

Iran-US War: Big development over Hormuz reopening as China, Russia veto UN resolution hours ahead of Trumps deadline

Iran-US War: Big development over Hormuz reopening as China, Russia veto UN resolution hours ahead of Trump’s deadline

Iran-US War: Out of 15 members, China and Russia were the two countries that voted against the Bahraini resolution. Scroll down to read details.

Iran-US War: Big development over Hormuz reopening as China, Russia veto UN resolution hours ahead of Trump's deadline (AI-generated Image)

Iran-US War: In recent developments concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, China and Russia have vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for the same. This action comes during the escalating tensions in West Asia, which have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for many countries, leading to global oil disruptions.

Russia and China veto UN resolution

According to Reuters, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution, which encouraged the countries to protect the sea transit route with coordinated efforts. The Security Council comprised 15 members. Out of these, 11 voted in the resolution’s favour. However, two against the resolution were China and Russia, along with two abstentions.

Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow water passage between the Omani Musandam Peninsula and Iran. This makes it an important global shipping route. After the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, the latter blocked the passage for many countries, causing global oil disruptions.

About 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through this route, which makes it one of the busiest oil transit points.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

President Donald Trump has repeatedly put pressure on Iran for reopening the sea route.

President Trump’s warning

Earlier, President Donald Trump added, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” highlighting Tuesday as the deadline.

Attack on Kharg Island

The United States had also targeted the Kharg Island in multiple strikes on Tuesday, which happened hours before the deadline of Hormuz reopening ends.

‘Whole civilization will die tonight’

He later added, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.