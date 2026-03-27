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How dangerous is the closure of Bab al-Mandeb? Will Iran wreak havoc without a nuclear bomb... Plan is to...

How dangerous is the closure of Bab al-Mandeb? Will Iran wreak havoc without a nuclear bomb… Plan is to…

Bab el-Mandeb vs. Hormuz Strait: The sea has been the largest and most effective means of trade for thousands of years. Iran has proven this once again in the 21st century. Following the joint US-Israeli attack, Tehran took a step that is a weak point for the entire world and closed the Strait of Hormuz, also known as the Energy Corridor.

How dangerous is the closure of Bab al-Mandeb from Hormuz? Will Iran wreak havoc without a nuclear bomb... Plan is to...

Bab el-Mandeb vs. Hormuz Strait: The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has worsened the situation worldwide. The disruption of the energy supply chain has led to such a shortage of oil and gas that many countries have reached a state of emergency. The Strait of Hormuz is a boon, especially for Asia. Oil and gas are supplied through this route. Three-quarters of India’s oil and gas come through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is well aware of and recognizes this global sore point. When the US and Israel attacked Tehran, no one could have imagined that Iran would face such a retaliatory strike.

It will turn it into its biggest weapon. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted, leading allied nations to pressure the US and Israel for peace. This is likely why President Donald Trump has initially vowed to refrain from attacking Iran or its territories for five days, and now for ten days. Meanwhile, plans are reportedly underway to seize Iran’s oil-rich Kharg. The US has reportedly sent 10,000 troops to the area as part of future planning. Given the situation, Iran has now threatened to attack the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Europe’s lifeline and jugular vein. Blocking this strait would cause panic in Europe. It’s worth noting that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is the only waterway through which Europe connects directly to Asia. The Suez Canal makes it extremely easy to access the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and then Asia. If it is closed, you will have to take a long detour.

Indeed, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, crucial for global maritime trade, has once again become the focus of geopolitical tensions. Located between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, this strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and further to the Indian Ocean. For centuries, it has been a major trade route between Asia, Africa, and Europe, but in recent years, rising military tensions have severely impacted global supply chains.

The strait’s importance increased further after the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, significantly reducing sea travel time between Asia and Europe. Currently, this route carries approximately 10 percent of global maritime oil trade and nearly a quarter of container traffic. Consequently, it is considered one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, where any disruption directly impacts the global economy. Geographically, the strait is approximately 32 kilometers wide, and the island of Perim, located in the middle, divides it into two channels. The western channel (which is deeper and wider) is the main route for international shipping, while the eastern channel, being relatively shallow, is used for local shipping.

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Experts believe that a blockage in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait would have a significant impact on global oil supplies, container shipping, and energy prices. This situation could pose challenges not only to Western countries but also to major importing countries like India, which rely on this route. The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is not just a geographical route, but has become a sensitive hub of global trade, energy security, and international politics, where any tension can impact the global economy. However, its strategic importance has been accompanied by ever-increasing security challenges.

In 2023, Houthi rebels operating in Yemen began attacking commercial ships transiting this route during the Israel-Hamas War. This resulted in shipping traffic falling to less than half its normal level, and many companies began diverting ships via the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, significantly increasing both time and costs. Iran is reportedly in contact with the Houthi rebels.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have reached a fever pitch amid the ongoing 2026 Iran War in West Asia. Due to attacks and threats by Iran, shipping traffic through this vital sea route has declined by more than 95 percent. According to experts, this has become the biggest disruption to global oil supplies, leading to sharp increases in the prices of crude oil and other essential commodities.

Connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and further to the Arabian Sea, this strait is one of the world’s most vital energy routes. More than 20 percent of global oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports pass through it. Major oil-producing countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates rely on this route for their exports. The entire world is suffering the consequences of its disruption due to the Iran War.

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