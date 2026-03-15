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Iran-US war disrupts flights: IndiGo, Air India revise schedule for Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes; Passengers advised to check status

Iran-US war disrupts flights: IndiGo, Air India revise schedule for Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes; Passengers advised to check status

Rising Iran-US tensions disrupt flights between India and the UAE. IndiGo and Air India revise schedules for Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes, urging passengers to check flight status before travelling.

IndiGo, Air India revise schedule for Dubai, Abu Dhabi routes

Tensions between Iran and the US have led to flight cancellations and delays between India and West Asia on Monday. Both IndiGo and Air India have put out advisories and updated flight schedules for flights going to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from various Indian cities.

Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Flights between India and UAE affected

Air traffic has been affected in West Asia following the brewing geopolitical tension in the region. Multiple flights between India and the UAE on March 15 have been cancelled or delayed.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur and flights to other cities have been affected for travel to destinations like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The airlines stated that due to the restrictions and changing scenario of the airspace in West Asia, flights have been impacted.

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The airspace will be monitored and flights will be scheduled accordingly.

Also read: Good news amid ongoing war; IndiGo Airlines to operate many flights from Middle East to Indian metro cities; Full details inside

Air India to operate extra flights to Gulf countries

The Air India group has announced additional flights to accommodate passengers and help those who have been affected by the cancellations.

Air India and Air India Express have operated over 80 flights from India to various West Asian destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia and more. These include regular flights as well as non-scheduled flights to help the passengers who were affected by the cancellation of flights.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are to be connected to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Muscat with these additional flights.

These flights have been announced by the airlines to help maintain connectivity to the best of their ability without compromising the safety of the passengers.

IndiGo to operate select flights

India’s largest domestic airline IndiGo has also released an updated flight schedule as the situation in West Asia unfolds.

Select flights will be operated by IndiGo as the situation normalises and they are able to coordinate with the authorities and airport operators. The airline has confirmed that flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Muscat from Indian metro cities will operate.

Flights from select routes have been cancelled or pushed back as a lot of airspace in West Asia is currently closed for traffic due to security reasons.

Passengers asked to check flight status

Passengers planning to travel to West Asia have been asked to check the status of their flights on the airlines website or app.

Passengers can reschedule their flight to a later date or claim a refund for the cancelled flight, as per the fare rules. Passengers have been advised by the airlines to not head to the airport until they receive a notification about their flight status.

Flight operations will remain unpredictable until the situation eases.

Airlines to face difficulties

Flight cancellations due to the Iran and USA conflict have already affected airlines around the world. With airspace in the West Asian region closed for traffic, airlines have had to either cancel flights or adjust routes. This has increased flight times and fuel loads.

Indian passengers who are flying to the Gulf may see their flights being cancelled or rescheduled in the coming days as well.

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