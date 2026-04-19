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Impossible for others to cross Strait of Hormuz while we cannot: Iran makes big call after Pakistani-led mediation attempts fail

‘Impossible for others to cross Strait of Hormuz while we cannot’: Iran makes big call after Pakistani-led mediation attempts fail

Tehran, amid stalled Pakistan-led diplomatic talks, declared that “it is impossible for others to cross the Strait of Hormuz while Iran cannot,”.

Photo from Al Jazeera

Iran-US war: In a significant global development amid the Iran-US war, Iran has taken a big stand on the issue of passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. In the recent statement, Iran has pledged to restrict ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues. Here are all the details you need to know about what Iran has said about passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said in an interview aired on state television late Saturday.

Iran says ‘progress’ in US talks, but ‘far from final discussion’

Iran has indicated that there has been “progress” in its ongoing discussions with the United States, though it stressed that a final agreement is still a long way off, with the current two-week ceasefire due to expire on April 22, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said in a televised address on Saturday (local time) that significant differences continue to persist between the two sides.

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“There are many gaps and some fundamental points remain,” Ghalibaf said, underlining that negotiations have yet to reach a decisive stage.

“We are still far from the final discussion,” he added, signalling that while dialogue is ongoing, a comprehensive settlement has not yet been achieved.

(With inputs from agencies)

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