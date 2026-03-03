Home

News

Iran-US War: Iran shares heartbreaking image of graves for 160 girls killed in school strike, says Trumps promised rescue looks like this

Iran-US War: Iran shares heartbreaking image of graves for ‘160 girls’ killed in school strike, says Trump’s promised ‘rescue’ looks like this

The image of graves being dug for more than 160 students will give you goosebumps. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: X @araghchi

Israel-US-Iran war: The attack on Southern Iran’s Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab on Sunday was so brutal that it led to the death of more than 160 girl students. Initially, the US had launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, which Israel and the Trump-led country had planned for months. The attacks led to the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, Iran launched retaliatory strikes, and it targeted multiple military bases of the US. The countries are constantly launching attacks against each other, and the tensions soon escalated to many countries in the Middle East.

You can check the shocking picture of the graves being dug for the innocent lives here.

Picture of graves being dug for over 160 girl students

The picture was shared by the foreign minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The bone-chilling picture sends shockwaves down the spine as it shows cranes, manpower, and heavy infrastructure being used to dig the holes. The visual highlights almost 20 graves in a row. With multiple rows of graves, the high-angle shot captures the shocking details of the accident.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how “rescue” promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/cRdJ3BELOn — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 2, 2026

The picture was shared by the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, with the caption, “These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how “rescue” promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood.”

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/AVqiuolgWm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026

Initially, the minister had shared the image of a building which was destroyed in a primary school in Southern Iran. The incident happened during broad daylight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.