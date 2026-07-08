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Iran-US war LIVE: US strikes Iran a day after Khamenei’s funeral, Tehran downs drone in counter attack

The latest US strikes in Iran were aimed at several military targets, including air defence systems, coastal surveillance equipment, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missiles, and drone launch locations, according to a US official.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 8, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Iran-US war LIVE: US strikes Iran a day after Khamenei's funeral, Tehran downs drone in counter attack
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The United States carried out military strikes on targets in Iran early on Wednesday after three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz were hit in waters near Oman. In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused Iran of being behind the attacks on the ships. It said the strikes were aimed at making Tehran “pay a heavy price” for attacking commercial vessels carrying civilian crew members in international waters.

CENTCOM said on social media that US forces had started a series of strong military operations against Iran in response to the attacks.

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A US official also told CNN that the action was meant to be a punishment rather than a proportional response. The official added that the military operation was expected to continue for some time.

The latest US strikes in Iran were aimed at several military targets, including air defence systems, coastal surveillance equipment, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missiles, and drone launch locations, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in southern parts of the country. In the city of Sirik, officials said residents heard at least seven explosions, and reports indicated that six projectiles hit the Taheroui Pier area.

Separately, Iranian media also said explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, both located in southern Iran.

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  • Jul 8, 2026 11:02 AM IST

    Iran-US war LIVE: Kuwait says it intercepted missile and drone attack

    Kuwait has confirmed that it came under a missile and drone attack as tensions continue to rise in the Gulf region.

    In a statement, the Kuwaiti army said the country is responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks” and urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authorities.

    The military said the explosions heard across different parts of the country were caused by its air defence systems successfully intercepting incoming aerial threats.

    The statement came shortly after air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait as the regional security situation continued to worsen.

  • Jul 8, 2026 10:13 AM IST

    Iran-US war LIVE: Iran claims it hit 85 US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a joint missile and drone attack on 85 targets linked to US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

    According to the IRGC, the strikes targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. It described the operation as its first response to what it claimed was a US violation of the ceasefire and the Islamabad agreement.

    The IRGC said the attacks came after US airstrikes on coastal bases and civilian locations in Hormozgan and Mahshahr earlier in the day. It also accused Washington of carrying out the strikes to divert attention from the funeral procession of Iran’s late leader.

    The IRGC’s claims have not been independently verified.

  • Jul 8, 2026 9:56 AM IST

    Iran-US war LIVE: Iran strongly reacted to the US strikes, warning that it would take “whatever measures it deems necessary” in response. The statement raised concerns that the temporary agreement to stop the fighting could collapse, increasing the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

    Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, also issued a strong message on X. He wrote, “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” signaling that Iran would not back down in the face of US military action.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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