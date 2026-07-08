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Iran-US war LIVE: US strikes Iran a day after Khamenei’s funeral, Tehran downs drone in counter attack

The latest US strikes in Iran were aimed at several military targets, including air defence systems, coastal surveillance equipment, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missiles, and drone launch locations, according to a US official.

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The United States carried out military strikes on targets in Iran early on Wednesday after three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz were hit in waters near Oman. In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused Iran of being behind the attacks on the ships. It said the strikes were aimed at making Tehran “pay a heavy price” for attacking commercial vessels carrying civilian crew members in international waters.

CENTCOM said on social media that US forces had started a series of strong military operations against Iran in response to the attacks.

A US official also told CNN that the action was meant to be a punishment rather than a proportional response. The official added that the military operation was expected to continue for some time.

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

The latest US strikes in Iran were aimed at several military targets, including air defence systems, coastal surveillance equipment, surface-to-air missile sites, anti-ship cruise missiles, and drone launch locations, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in southern parts of the country. In the city of Sirik, officials said residents heard at least seven explosions, and reports indicated that six projectiles hit the Taheroui Pier area.

Separately, Iranian media also said explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, both located in southern Iran.